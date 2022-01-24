Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 943 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

