Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 564 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $64.81 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

