Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 43,382 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,382 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

