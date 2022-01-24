Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
