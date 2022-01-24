Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

