Newton Achieves Market Cap of $18.44 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Newton has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $18.44 million and $4.97 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.57 or 0.06590795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,026.06 or 1.00035277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

