Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $849.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $849.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.10 million and the lowest is $819.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $601.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after acquiring an additional 278,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. 1,473,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

