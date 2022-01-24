New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Altimmune worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

