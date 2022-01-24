New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 98,518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

ZIOP opened at $0.82 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.71.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.