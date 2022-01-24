New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,088 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

AEVA opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

