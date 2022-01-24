Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1-year low of $379.99 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

