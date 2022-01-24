NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

