NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $84.28 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.