Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

