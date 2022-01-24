Needham & Company LLC Trims Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price to $10.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $5.60 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

