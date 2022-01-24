Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NAVI opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

