Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.