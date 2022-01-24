Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $141.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NTRA stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 17,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,495,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Natera by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

