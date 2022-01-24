Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPSNY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NPSNY stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Naspers has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

