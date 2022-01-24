Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,595 shares of company stock worth $732,275. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

