Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96.
In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,595 shares of company stock worth $732,275. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.
