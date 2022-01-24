MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,071,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $930,993,000 after acquiring an additional 69,803 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $479.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $537.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

