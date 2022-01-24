MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,018,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $179,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 802,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $135.09 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

