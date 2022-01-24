MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $370.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

