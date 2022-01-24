MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $105.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.65.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

