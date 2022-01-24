Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.54 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

