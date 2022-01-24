Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 175,146 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,146 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $63.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

