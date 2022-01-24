Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NewMarket by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,528,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEU opened at $336.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.26. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $419.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

