Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,532 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

