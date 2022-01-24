Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.04 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

