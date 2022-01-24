Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308,016 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.99% of Mueller Industries worth $353,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $53.50 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

