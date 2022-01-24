MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,410,000 after buying an additional 111,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $500.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $599.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.55. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

