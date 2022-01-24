Morgan Stanley Trims Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Target Price to GBX 780

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($10.92) to GBX 780 ($10.64) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.75) to GBX 832 ($11.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $621.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

