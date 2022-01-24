Morgan Stanley Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $177.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.85.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,423 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,853. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $31,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

