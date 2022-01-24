Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,485 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.23. 419,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,051,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.