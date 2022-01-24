Morgan Stanley Boosts Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €120.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €118.00 ($134.09) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.60.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $27.60 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

