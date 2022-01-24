Morgan Stanley Boosts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $79.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

