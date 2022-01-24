MONK Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $4,196.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007384 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012700 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

