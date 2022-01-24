Monavale 1-Day Volume Tops $13,755.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $349.80 or 0.00995599 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $13,755.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00307503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000735 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003795 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,388 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.