Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.34

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $986.61 million, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Model N by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

