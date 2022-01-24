Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $949.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 16.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

