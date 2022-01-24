Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

