Mizuho Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Underperform

Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $24.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.55.

HPP opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,777,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after acquiring an additional 216,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after acquiring an additional 575,422 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 833,921 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

