Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 247,318 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,844,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NetEase stock opened at $96.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.