Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of FOX worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2,771.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

