Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.43 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

