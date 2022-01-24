Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.61 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,879 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Corteva worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $18,166,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.