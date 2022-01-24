Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.92 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,638 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

Shares of PXD opened at $206.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $115.14 and a one year high of $222.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

