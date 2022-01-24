Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for about $961.62 or 0.02735325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $124,966.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.38 or 0.06918900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,263.20 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 12,858 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

