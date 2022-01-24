Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Mips (OTC:MPZAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mips stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80. Mips has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $42.65.
Mips Company Profile
