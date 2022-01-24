Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Mips (OTC:MPZAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mips stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80. Mips has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $42.65.

Mips Company Profile

MIPS AB engages in the manufacture and sale of safety helmets. It develops helmet-based safety and brain protection. The company was founded by Stale Moller, Per Evert Niklas Steenberg, Hans Von Holst, Hans Peter Halldin, and Magnus Aare in 1996 and is headquartered in Taby, Sweden.

