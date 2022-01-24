MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) PT Lowered to $10.00

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 220.51% from the stock’s previous close.

INKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

INKT stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.