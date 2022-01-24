Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Miller Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MLR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,757. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $367.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

